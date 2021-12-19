Dishank Bajaj emerges champion

Nagpur, Dec 19

In a battle of wits, Under-15 player Dishank Bajaj surpassed better rated players and emerged champion in the District-level Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd to mark the golden jubilee of Nagpur edition of Lokmat at Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DACSA) Hall, here on Sunday.

The presenting partner of the tournament was Dalmia Cement and it was powered by GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation.

Bajaj, a student of Narayana Vidyalayam, earned the highest 8.5 points to win the coveted crown. FM Akash Thakur and Sumedh Ramteke secured eight points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Thakur was declared runners-up whereas Ramteke finished third. Siddhant Gawai and Saurabh Lokhande achieved fourth and fifth place respectively.

In the ninth and last round on top board, Bajaj shocked better rated Priyanshu Patil. On the second board, FM Akash Thakur got the better of Shaunak Badole whereas on the third board, Sumedh Rramteke defeated Amol Ramteke. Saurabh Lokhande downed Shrikant Telang while Siddhant Gawai quelled the challenge of Sri Rashmika M.

Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, secretary of Nagpur District Chess Association Kalyan Kumar Barat, vice-principal of Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi Dr Arvind Joshi and GM of North Maharashtra and Goa of Lokmat Asman Seth distributed the prizes.

Happy to win coveted trophy: Bajaj

Elate over victory champion Dishank Bajaj said, “ Everybody plays for victory and I was no exception to this. I feel very nice that I have clinched the coveted trophy. The tournament was organised in well manner and I am thankful to Lokmat for providing a platform to the emerging players like us”.

Final ranking (top 15): 1. Dishnk Bajaj (8.5), 2. Akash Thakur (8, 52.5), 3. Sumedh Ramteke (8, 47.5), 4. Siddhant Gawai (7.5, 50) , 5. Saurabh Lokhande (7.5, 48), 6. Priyanshu Patil (7, 53), 7. Amol Ramteke (7, 47), 8. Suhan Deshpande (7, 45), 9. Arun Kumar G (7, 45), 10. Shaunak Bodele (7, 44.5), 11. Muktanand Pendsey (7, 44), 12. Kunal Sudame (7, 43.5), 13.Krupal Wanjari (7, 42), 14.Virag Wasnik (7, 40), 15. Kishan Ahuja (6.5, 48.5)

Category prizes (first three)

U-7 girls: Swara Gandhi (5), Swara Borkar (4), Swara Borkhade (3)

U-7 boys: Sarthak Kedia (4), Kushal Meshram (3), Yash Banodekar (3)

U-9 girls: Soumya Jaiswal (5), Anvi Hirde (4.5), Divyanshi Khandelwal (4)

U-9 boys: Sahajveer Maras (6) Kushagra Paliwal (5.5), Shourya Ambone (5)

U-11 girls: Shraddha Bajaj (5), Nilaya Kamdi (5), Aaranya Rakhunde (4)

U-11 boys: Arush Chitre (6), Soham Ranade (6), Aarav Bhartia (6)

U-13 girls: Lakshita Rathod (5), Vidhi mishrikotkar (5), Dhriti Deshbhratat (5),

U-13 boys: Ayush Ramteke (6.5), Saksham Singh (6), Mrudul Yadav (6)

U-15 girls: Sri Rashmika M (6.5), Himani Jethwani (6), Avanti Junghare (5.5)

U-15 boys: Aditya Junghare (6.5), Krish bawangade (6.5), Asad Imas (6).