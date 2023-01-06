Dishank, Vidhi reign supreme

Nagpur, Sept 25

Dishank Bajaj and Vidhi Mishrikotkar emerged winners in the open and girls groups respectively in the District Open Women's Selection Chess Championship 2022 organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation at Vivekanand Hall, Shraddha House, Kingsway

The tournament was organised to select the Nagpur district contingent for Maharashtra State Open and Womens Chess Championship 2022 to be held at Aurangabad and Kolhapur respectively in October 2022 .

In the Open Group, Dishank Bajaj proved too good for rest of the players as he scored all seven points out of possible seven to win the title. Sharma Sai and Rushikesh Lohit scored 5.5 points each and were adjudged second and third respectively. Yuval Sunil Mohurle who lost the last round encounter to the ultimate winner Dishank stood fourth with five points. Dishank Bajaj, Sai Sharma, Rushikesh Lohit and Yuval Mohurle will represent Nagpur in the Maharashtra State Open Chess Championship to be held at Kolhapur from October 18. In the women's group, Vidhi Mishrikotkar and Shraddha Bajaj drew among themselves and scored over the rest of their opponents to notch the top Two positions. Both Vidhi and Shraddha scored 3.5 points but were declared winners and runner-ups on the basis of Tie Break Score. Shalaka Pagay and Khyati Kharabe with three points to their credit were declared third and fourth according to to tie break score. Vidhi, Shraddha, Shalaka and Khyati will represent Nagpur District in the Maharashtra State Women Selection Chess Championship to be held at Aurangabad from October 8.Prizes were distributed at the hands of MCA tournament committee member S.S.Soman and CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas

.