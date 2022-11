Dishank wins rapid chess crown

In the seven round tournament, Bajaj and Ojas Khamele secured six points each. However on the basis of tie-brekaer, Bajaj was declared winner whereas Khamele finished runners-up Mayur Gupta and Shraddha Bajaj achieved third and fourth place respectively.

The chief arbiter Pravin Pantawne distributed the prizes.

Final ranking: Dishank Bajaj (6, 27.5), 2. Khamele Ojas (6, 27.5), Gupta Mayur ( 5.5, 26), Bajaj Shraddha (5, 30), 5. Bodkhe Aditya ( 5, 29), 6. Sharma Sai (5, 28), 7. Ramteke Ayush (5, 27), 8 Swaraj Mishra (5, 25), Tawri Atharv (4.5, 26), 10. Savinay Meshram (4, 27.5).

Results round (7): Bodkhe Aditya ( 5) lost to Dishank Bajaj (6), Kamele Ojas (6) bt Sharma Sai (5), Gupta Mayur (5.5) bt Jagtap Aparneeta (4), Ramteke Ayush (5) bt Vivan Thool (4), Mohan Kale (4) lost to Swaraj Mishra (5), Kushagra Paliwal ( 4) lost to Bajaj Shraddha (5), Tumsare Anup ( 4) lost to Tawri Atharv (4.5), Gajbhiye Aalay (3) lost to Kumbhalkar Sparsh (4).