Dist gets only 1 of 39 events in State Olympics

After a gap of around 20 to 22 years, Maharashtra Olympic Association and Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare are jointly organising Maharashtra State Olympic Games at various places in the state from January 2 to 15.

The objective of this event is to prepare the sportspersons from city and rural areas of Maharashtra for prestigious events like Olympics. Total 39 events will be organised at Pune, Mumbai, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nagpur, and Amravati districts.

Interestingly, Nagpur district has been allotted just one of the 39 events-- badminton. DSO Pallavi Dhatrak said, "So far, badminton event has been allotted to Nagpur district and it will be organised from January 2 to 7. Around 80 boys and 54 girls from all over the state will vie for the top honours. Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) will look after the technical aspects."

Dhatrak said, "So far we have received instructions only about badminton. Let's see which other games are allotted to Nagpur."

A meeting under the chairmanship of Maharashtra sports minister Girish Mahajan was held on Wednesday in Mumbai, attended by Maharashtra Olympic Association president and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, secretary Namdeo Shirgavkar, commissioner of the directorate of sports and youth welfare Suhas Divse, secretary of school education and sports department Ranjeet Deol, joint director Chandrakant Kamble, Arjuna awardee shooter Tejaswini Sawant, vice-president of Maharashtra Olympic Association Pradeep Gandhe, Nilesh Jagtap and others.

'NDBA is ready'

The Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) secretary Mangesh Kashikar stated the association under the guidance of Maharashtra Badminton Association was prepared to conduct the event at the divisional sports complex. The top eight boys and girls teams selected during the trials will participate. It will have team and individual matches.

Games to be held in State Olympic Games

Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Canoeing and Kayaking, Fencing, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Tennis, Modern Pentathlon, Shooting, Rowing, Rugby, Swimming-Water Polo, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Wushu, Cycling (Road & Track), Netball, Sepak Tekraw, Squash, Yachting, Mallakhamb, Softball, Yogasana, Roller Skating, Soft Tennis, Golf and Shootingball.