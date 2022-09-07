Dist Under-11 chess tournament from Sept 10

Nagpur, Sept 7

Chess Association Nagpur in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation under the aegis of Maharashtra Chess Association will be organizing the Nagpur District Under-11 Open and Girls Selection Chess Tournament at Vivekanand Hall, Shraddha House, Kingsway, Near Kasturchand Park on September 10 and 11.

The tournament shall be played separately for open and girls group for players born on or after 1st January 2011. The entry fees for the event is Rs. 400 and last date of registration of entries is 08/09/2022. Reporting time for the participants on September 10, 2022 is 8.30 a. The tournament will be inaugurated at 9 am followed by first Round. Two players will be selected in open and gGirls Group who will represent Nagpur District in the coming Maharashtra State Under-11 Chess Championship.

Trophies will be distributed to top two finishers in each group whereas medals will be awarded to participants finishing from 3rd to 10th in the final list. The entry fees of the top two selected players shall be reimbursed to them after their participation in Maharashtra State Under-11 Chess Championship.