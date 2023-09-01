Divya leading after 6th round

She was followed by Chinese GM Ju Wenjun (4) and MShuvalova, Polina (3.5) for second and third places respectively.

In the first round, Divya defeated GM Harika Dronavali. In next round, Divya was held to a draw by Chinese Ju Wenjun. Then she didn't look back and went on to win in next four rounds. In the third round, Divya recorded victory over GM Batsiashvili, Nino. Then in the fourth round played on Friday, Divya defeated GM Krush Irina. The fifth round saw Divya defeating her country mate WIM Savitha Shri B. In the sixth round she downed IM Vantika Agrawal. In the seventh round to be played on Saturday, Divya will take on GM Ushebina Anna.