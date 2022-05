DKM girls, NASA boys emerge winners

In the girls final, strong dKM overpowered Navyuvak Krida Mandal(NKM) 36-30. The quarterwise score was 5-5, 6-2,7-12, 18-11 in favour of DKM. Nandini Chandak (20) single-handedly fashioned DKM victory. She was well supported by Aditi Damke (8) and Anandi Sonawane (5).

For NKM, Mitali Kohale (25) held the fort but in vain.

In the third place match, Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) defeated Gurudeonagar Krida Mandal (GKM) 42-21.

In the boys final, NASA downed GKM25-18. Barring first quarter 4-6, NASAdoinated next three quarters 6-4, 19-9,12-2. Siddhesh Saraf (5) and Naman Todkar (4) were the main scorers for the winners. For GKM Palak top scored with 11 points. United Basketball Association (UBA) pipped Phoneix 47-46 by just one point to achieve third place.

RESULTS

Girls (Final): DKM (Nandini Chandak 20, Aditi Damke 8, Anandi Sonawane 5) bt NKM (Mitali Kohale 25) 36-30 (5-5, 6-2, 7-12, 18-11)

Girls (Third Place): SNG (Kanishka Mande 20) bt GKM (Palak Panchbudhe 11) 42-21 (5-6, 6-4, 19-9, 12-2)

Boys (Final): NASA (Siddhesh Saraf 5, Naman Todkar 4) bt GKM (Ved Thote 8) 25-18 (4-6, 10-0, 4-2, 7-10)

Boys (third place): UBA (Swanand Jichkar 19) bt Phoenix (Manthan Shende 11) 47-46 (7-13, 21-9, 7-11, 12-13)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Best player of the tournament : Nandini Chandak (girls), Shreyash Bhosale (boys)

Impact Player: Mitali Kohale (girls), Tejas Talmale (boys); Best Defender: Aditi Damke (girls), Swanand Jichkar (boys)