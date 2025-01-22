DKM teams enter final

In the girls semis, DKM 'A' defeated Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG)63-39. The quarterwise score was 17-8, 20-9, 14-12, 10-10. Thanks to Meehira Dhote who single-handedly scored 27 points for the winners. She was ably supported by Nidhi Chandak who contributed 12. For SNG, the efforts of Arya Dagwar went in vain.

In another semi-final, NBYS got the better of NASA 47-25.

In the boys category, DKM 'A' recorded 64-54 victory over Hanumannagar KridaMandal (HKM). Om Raut (26) and Neil Dhargawe (18) displayed match winning performance for DKM. For HKM, Sahil Dube scored 12 points. In the second semi-final, NBYS got the better of NASA 45-43 in a close encounter.

Results (all semifinals)GIRLS: DKM-A (Meehira Dhote 27, Nandini Chandak 12) bt SNG (Arya Dagwar 25) 63-39 (17-8, 20-9, 14-12, 10-10);

NBYS (Sahi Khopde 15, Nishita Bhakre 10) bt NASA (Vidhi Gattlewar 14) 47-25 (12-9, 9-6, 12-6, 14-4)

BOYS: DKM-A (Om Raut 26, Neil Dhargawe 18) bt HKM (Sadil Dube 12) 64-54 (18-18, 21-11, 10-17, 14-8);

NBYS (Shreyas D 17, Deep Bhandarkar 14) bt NASA (Shreyas Bhosale 25) 45-43 (12-23, 20-5, 4-12, 9-3)