Do not demolish Tekdi flyover till Kingsway flyover is ready: VTA

Nagpur, Aug25

A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawankumar Malu met and submitted memorandum to municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan in regards to ongoing demolition of Tekdi Flyover opposite Nagpur Railway Station.

Shrawankumar Malu said that VTA supports demolition of flyover opposite Nagpur Railway Station. However, as the flyover over Kingsway in under construction the existing road on Kingsway for traffic is very narrow, heavy vehicles, including City Buses and majority of traffic takes flyover opposite Nagpur Railway Station to reach west Nagpur.

VTA secretary Tejinder Singh Renu said, VTA supports demolition as we have initiated its request while submission of traffic plans of Jai Stambh Traffic in 2014-15. We strongly believe that this is not a flyover, but a road above shopping complex with no parking facility. Furthermore, this can’t be called a flyover, because it doesn’t surpass anything except unplanned shops. Under such circumstances, VTA request in public interest that the demolition of flyover opposite Nagpur Railway Station may please be delayed till flyover under construction on Kingsway is open for traffic.

Appreciating the suggestions by VTA Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said that presently we are just removing the shops below flyover and later structural tests will be carried and then only demolition will start, however we will keep in mind the suggestion given by VTA before initiating demolition drive.

Also present in the delegation were vice president Hemant Trivedi – joint secretaries Amarjeet Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanungo and others.