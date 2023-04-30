Don't participate in illegal competitions: NDRSA to skaters

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-04-30T20:10:02+5:30 2023-04-30T20:10:02+5:30

Verma said the registration process of Roller Skating Federation of India has started. NDRSA is going to organise mini ...

Don't participate in illegal competitions: NDRSA to skaters | Don't participate in illegal competitions: NDRSA to skaters

Don't participate in illegal competitions: NDRSA to skaters

Next

Verma said the registration process of Roller Skating Federation of India has started. NDRSA is going to organise mini district selection championship on January 29 for Mini State Championship. Interested skaters should contact NDRSA members.I nternational skaters Nikhilesh Tabhane, Pravin Deshpande and others were present at the press conference.

Open in app
Tags : Roller Skating Federation of India Roller Skating Federation of India NDRSA Pravin deshpande Hockey india annual national Union ministry of youth affairs and sports