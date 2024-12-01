Double delight for Manasvi , Vihaan Ishaan too triumph

In the Under-12 boys section, it was Vihaan Pongde all the way, as the crowd’s favourite who overpowered the challenge from Vivaan Parikh 6-1. In theUnder-10 boys seciton, it was the little master Ishaan Karhu who came from behind and beat Mohammed Nawaz Shaikh where neither was willing to lose a point.

The next stage of the Road to MSLTA 2025 will include a training camp under the watch of experts from MSLTA, which will be held in January to be followed by the State Championship. All costs will be borne by MSLTA.

Supervisor Vishal Landge and team worked hard to conduct the tournament without any issues.

Results

Under-12 boys semis: Vivaan Parikh beat Hayraj Agrawal 6-2; Vihaan Pondge beat Medhansh Marapaka 6-2

Final: Vihaan Pondge beat Vivaan Parikh 6-1

Under-10 boys semis: Mohammed Nawaz Shaikh beat Vihaan Agrawal 5-4(10-8); Ishaan Karhu beat Harshwardhan Datarkar 5-0

Final: Ishaan Karhu beat Mohammed Nawaz Shaikh 6-4

Under-12 girls semis: Aadhya Shetty beat Sana Manhas 6-4; Manasvi Fuke beat Alisha nilawar 6-6 (7-4)

Final: Manasvi Fuke beat Aadhya Shetty 6-2

Under-10 girls semis: Alisha Nilawar beat Anushka Machhirke 5-0; Manasvi Fuke beat Nehal Patil 5-4(3)

Final: Manasvi Fuke beat Alisha Nilawar 6-4