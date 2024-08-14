DPS Kamptee, Lava boys in futsal final

In the first semi-final, DPS Kamptee defeated dPS Miuhan 3-0 whereas DPS Lava downed BVM Trimurti Nagar4-0 to enter the final. In the third place match, BVMpipped DPA Mihan 3-1 vie pentlay shootout.In the girls section, CPS Dabha got the better of St Joseph's Convent Fetri 2-0 whereas DPS Kamptee blanked CPS Wardhmannagar 2-0.

St Joseph Convent, Fetri beats CPS Wardhman Nagar by 2-0 penalty shoot out to achieve third place.

Vibhuti, Sharvari, Dhruv, Mohit in tennis finals

Vibhuti Wankhede and Sharvati Shrirame set up a title clash in the girls tennis event. While Vibhuti overcame t Tiaana Thakkar 6-3.=, Sharvati made a light work of Naisha Thakkar by 6-1.

In the boys seciton, Dhruv Mor pipped Pranav Gaikwad by 6-3. In the second semi-final, Mohit Charmode beat Mehul Fulzele by 6-1.