DPS win U-15 cricket tourney

St Joseph's won the toss and elected to field first. DPS Kamptee scored 61 runs losing six wickets in six overs. Ashish Khemani (32) and Aarab Gajbhiye (15) were main scorers. In reply, St Joseph's scored 31 losing eight wickets. Thanks to Gajbhiye who claimed a five-wicket haul conceding 12 runs in two overs. He was well supported by Manav Rahija who took three wickets for 11 runs in two overs.