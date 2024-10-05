Dubey puts Vid in command

Vidarbha enforced the follow-on but MP openers held firm to take their second innings tally to 75/0 at close on Day 2. MP still need 149 runs to make Vidarbha bat again.

Earlier, Vidarbha opener Satyam Bhoyar struck a fine 143 (205 balls, 4x18, 6x5) and shared a 150-run partnership for the second wicket with Aman Mokhade (60, 98b, 4x5, 6x2) to help the hosts post 384 runs in their first innings Danish Malewar contributed 83 (121b, 4x11, 6x1).

Brief scores

Vidarbha 1st innings: 384 all out in 97.1 overs (Satyam Bhoyar 143, Aman Mokhade 60, Danish Malewar 83; Ramveer Gurjar 4/39)

Madhya Pradesh 1st innings: 160 all out in 56.3 overs (Mohd Aquil 60; Harsh Dubey 5/44, Pravin Rokade 2/29)

Madhya Pradesh 2nd innings (f/o) 75/0.