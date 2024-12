Dubey, Yukti triumph, double delight for Hridan

In the men's singles final Priyanshu Dubey defeated Chunharmeet Sokhi 23-21, 21-11 in straight two games. Yukti Shende won the women's singles title defeating Shreeja Wankhede 22-20, 21-15 . Hrisan Singh bagged Under-15 and Under-17 boys singles titles. In the Under-15 final he defeated Devansh Thaokar 21-14 ,21-9 whereas in the Under-17 title clash he overcame Ojas Deshmukh 21-17, 21-17.

Prize were distributed by Prashant Garg (Chairman & Manager Director, Diffusion Engineers Ltd.), Chitra Garg

(Non-Executive Director, Diffusion Engineers Ltd.), Anita Vijaykar (Director, N.K. Garg Foundation), Kundatai Vijaykar (President, NDBA), Mangesh Kasikar (Secretary, NDBA), Gurdeep Singh Arora (EC Member, NDBA), Abhishek Mehta (CFO, Diffusion Engineers Ltd.) and Aditya Galande (Tournament Referee).

Results (all finals)

Men's singles: Priyanshu Dubey bt Chunharmeet Sokhi 23-21, 21-11 ; Women's singles: Yukti Shende, bt Shreeja Wankhede 22-20, 21-15 ; Men's doubles: Devesh Jena and Shashank Kulal bt Chunharmeet Sokhi and Rohan Singh 21-17 19-21 21-19; U-9 boys: Pradyumna Meshram (1) bt Abir Bhattacharya 21-19, 21-7 ; U-11 boys: Shreeansh Naidu bt Kartik Naidu 21-10, 21-9 ; U-11 girls: Aanya Malhotra bt Akshita Dorshatwar 21-19, 20-22, 21-19; U-13 boys: Devansh Thaokar (1), bt Arnav Gupta 21-7, 21-16 ; U-13 girls: Dhriti Mehta bt Sanvi Manapure 18-21, 21-14, 21-14; U-15 boys: Hridaan Singh bt Devansh Thaokar 21-14 ,21-9 ; U-15 boys doubles: Aditya Gathe and Zeeshan Khan bt Atharva Urade and Rayaan Abidi 21-11, 21-17 ; U-17 boys final: Hridaan Singh bt Ojas Deshmukh 21-17, 21-17 ; U-17 girls: Fizza Akbani (1), bt Shreeja Wankhede 21-18, 19-21, 21-12 .