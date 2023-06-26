Duble to swim world famous English Channel

For the first time any swimmer from Nagpur division is daring to swim the distance of 35 km in the Atlantic Ocean between England and France. After a few days of practice on the beach in London's Dover, Jayant will venture into the English Gulf, assuming the weather is right.

English Channel is considered the most difficult of the seven bays in the world according to International Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) regulations. This bay is famous for its cold water of twelve to thirteen degrees Celsius, strong winds, high waves, changing environment in a moment, the movement of large ships carrying large quantities and marine animals. Challenged by the world's long-distance swimmers, this English bay will be the ultimate swimming adventure.

Jayant has previously set records by swimming the North Channel from Sri Lanka to India and last year from Northern Ireland to Scotland. Earlier, the 81 km event in West Bengal was completed in 12 hours and 29 minutes. Jayant is trained under the guidance of Dr Jayprakash Duble.

Although a city like Nagpur does not have any beach, Jayant Duble, who has made the name of Nagpur city internationally in sea swimming, said that many young swimmers will get attention from this adventurous sea expedition. Jayant also said that many swimmers from India will come forward to compete in the newly started 10 km distance event in the Olympics. He further said that every day more than 400 people die due to road accidents in India and more than 80 people die due to drowning which is a very dire situation. English Channel is going to convey the message of "Drowning Prevention" and "Road Safety" through this sea brave campaign of swimming.

A large number of sports dignitaries, swimmers, parents, coaches were present to give best wishes to Jayant for the expedition. After three days of training in the Arabian Sea at Mumbai, he will leave for London on June 29.