Durugwar hits ton for Reshimbagh in drawn match

Batting first SandeshDurugwar scored 104 as Reshimbagh Gymkhana posted 322 for six in 90 overs. Kedar Jagtpa too batted well and scored 82. In reply, Anurag Cricket Club was all out for 53.1 overs and thus conceded first innings lead to the opponent.

In another match at Shree Sports ground, Ruby Colts won on first innings lead against Ministerial Services Sports Club. Batting first Ruby Colts were all out for 272 in 76.3 overs. In reply, MSSC were 247 all out in 66.3 overs. Thanks to Minar Sahare who claimed five wicket haul conceding 78 runs. He was ably supported by Sanmesh Deshmukh 4/26)

BRIEF SCORES

At NSSM ground

Reshimbagh Gymkhana (1st innings): 322/6 in 90 overs (Sandesh Durugwar 104, Kedar Jagtap 82; Robin Singh 5/95)

Anurag Cricket Club, Kamptee (1st innings): 205 all out in 53.1 overs (Vandit Joshi 85, Akshay Shinde 40; Aaditya Khilote 4/56)

Result: Match drawn, Reshimbagh Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead

At Shree Sports CA Ground, Yerla

Ruby Colts (1st innings): 272 all out in 76.3 overs (Siddarth Kapre 41, Anmol Yadav 70; Sahil Sheikh 4/73)

Ministerial Services Sports Club 1st innings 247 all out in 66.3 overs (Ryan Rajput 40, Aniket Pande 71; Minar Sahare 5/78, Sanmesh Deshmukh 4/26)

Result: Match drawn, Ruby Colts won on first innings lead

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground:

Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club (1st innings) 213 all out in 49.1 overs (Tushar Kadu 86, Kushal Kakad 42; Hrushikesh Pawar 5/58)

Advocate XI CC 1st innings 188/8 in 38 overs (Vaibhav Lande 40)

Match situation: Advocate XI trail by 25 runs

At VCA Civil Lines Stadium

Eleven Star Cricket Club (1st innings) 163 all out in 51.4 overs (Kunal Kungwani 4/39)

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 128/3 in 36 overs (Aniruddha Choudhary 50)

Match situation: Indian Gymkhana trailing by 35 runs