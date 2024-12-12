DyCM Fadnavis addresses issues of traders

Thel delegation consisted Dr Dipen Agrawal and Mohan Gurnani from Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) , Lalit Gandhi from Maharashtra from Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA), Jitendra Shah and Pritesh Shah from Federation of Associations of Maharashtra (FAM), Raikumar Nahar and Rajendra Bhantiya from Pune Merchants Chamber (PMC) and Bhimji Bhanushali and Veeraji from Grain, Rice & Oilseeds Merchants Association (GROMA) in prominent presence of Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minster of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Government of Maharashtra and Madhuri tai Misal, MLA

During the meeting, members of Maharashtra Rajya Vyapari Kruti Samiti raised the issue of closure of LBT department, APMC cess and other related issues, GST issues pertaining to retrospective levy of GST on transfer of leasehold property, interpretation and implementation of Sections 16(2) and 16(2)(C), e-way bill, challenges in additional place of business, stock transfer of goods and the urgent need for an approval mechanism for GST credit reversal, rationalisation of exorbitant increase in rent by Municipal Corporation for Licensee Galedharaks, dropping of proposed amendment to Section 3 of Legal Metrology Act are the prominent issues among other host of issues deliberated in the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, after patiently hearing issues acknowledged the urgency to address many of the issues raised, and after detailed deliberations directed to form of a Joint Committee of trade representatives and government officials to address all the issues in a time bound period of thirty days. Bhimji Bhanushali proposed vote of thanks.