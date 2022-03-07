Eagle blank Taj Club 2-0

Nagpur, March 7

Eagle FC defeated Taj Club 2-0 in the ongoing Super Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Suyog Nagar here on Monday.

Eagle FC were leading by 1-0 in the first half. In the 14th minute, Blaze Samuel scored an excellent goal to give an early lead to Eagle.

After facing goal, Taj forwards too intensified their attack but on a number of occasions, they either missed the target or rival defenders thwarted their attempts.

In the second half also, the series of hit and misses continued. Finally in the 82nd minute, Rohan Kaithwas found the net and increased the lead 2-0.

Ansari shines in Green Flag victory

In a high scoring senior division match, Green Flag drubbed Rahul Academy2-1. AzimAnsari played an important role by scoring three goals in the 2nd, 10th and 58th minutes. He was well supported by Shahnawaz Khan who struck twice in the 22nd and 41st minutes. Mohammad Shoaib (62nd min) was another scorer.

For Rahul side, Aniket Kose scored the only goal in the 26th minute.

In another match, IFFC Chankapur 'B' defeated Mevirick FC 3-1. Thanks to Krishna Dixit who scored two goals in 46th and 79th minutes. He was well supported by Varun Jadhav (77th min). For Mevirick F C , Rajiv Singh score the lonely goal.