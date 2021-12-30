Easy victory for Kale-Rai

Nagpur, Dec 29

Karan Kale and his partner Sunit Rai recorded an easy 50-31 victory over their opponents Nikhil Surjan and Chimthanwala in the ongoing snicket tournament hosted by Gondwana Club, Nagpur in memory of Late Raibahadur Madhavlal Tulsidas Parikh on Wednesday. In other matches, Mahesh Hirani-Sanjay Arora quelled the spirited challenge of Pradeep Agrawal-Anil Goenka 78-75. Ujwal Kothari and Raju Kamwani entered the next round defeating Babloo Khemka- Prakash Naidu 116-88. The pre-quarters will start on Thursday, informs the organisers.

Results

Karan Kale-Sunit Rai bt Nikhil Surjan-A Chimthanwala 50-31; Mahesh Hirani-Sanjay Arora bt Pradeep Agarwal- Anil Goenka 78-75; Ujwal Kothari-Raju Kamwani bt Babloo Khemka- Prakash Naidu116-88,