Eight Vidarbha players to go under hammer today

Out of 333 players that will go for auction, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations.

As far as Vidarbha is concerned, India pacer Umesh Yadav and prolific left handed batter Shubham Dubey are the players to be watched out for.

Yadav known as 'Vidarbha Express' has been a regular in the IPL playing for various teams over the years, was released by Kolkata Knight Riders. His base price is Rs 2 crore. 27-year-old left handed batter Shubham Dubey who has scored 221 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 187.28 in this seasons Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has already attracted the attention of couple of franchises. His base price is Rs 20 lakh and it will be interesting to see which franchise will pick him.

Vidarbha’s professional player Karun Nair, who has a triple Test hundred to his credit and has so far has played 76 IPL matches will be another player to be watched out for. His base price is Rs 50 lakh.

Similarly, another professional player Dhruv Shorey who has played two IPL ties for Chennai Super Kings in 2018-19 is once again trying his luck.

The base prize of Vidarbha’s right-arm seamer Lalit Yadav is Rs 30 lakh. Vidarbhas left arm pacer Saurabh Dubey's bowling action is under the BCCI scanner. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022 but later pulled out due to injury. His base prize is Rs 20 lakh. Spinner Harsh Dubey and pacer Shubham Kapse are other the players who will be eagerly waiting for the buyers. India stumper Jitesh Sharma, who has done exceedingly well in front and behind the stump sand Vidarbha skipper Atharva Taide, who impressed in the limited opportunities have been retained by Punjab Kings. All-rounder Darshan Nalkande and pacer Yash Thakur have been retained by Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants franchises respectively.