'Encourage MSME sector in new industrial policy'

The memorandum includes suggestions on what further steps can be taken for the development of MSME sector. Vice president of AID, Girdhari Mantri and Financial Forum convenor CA Zulfesh Shah met Uday Samant on Wednesday. Secretary of Industry Ministry, Harshdeep Kamble was also present on this occasion.

It was suggested to provide special concessions to solar energy units and local industries in the new industrial policy to promote the agro processing industry and development of IT companies, testing and disability labs. Also, suggestions were given by AID regarding waving off ready reckoner rate while providing space to the entrepreneurs in MIDC area.

The minister was also apprised about the upcoming Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav to be organized by AID in January 2023 under 'Advantage Vidarbha'. He was told that in this 'Advantage Vidarbha' which is the concept of union Minister Nitin Gadkari, workshops, conferences and exhibitions will be organised to promote the industries of Nagpur and Vidarbha.