Ex-athlete shows fighting spirit, survives dreaded cancer

Nagpur, Feb 3

While to majority, cancer diagnosis comes as a death sentence, to Ashish Umraskar, a former national athlete from the city it was like fighting any other challenging sport. He fought the disease with sheer determination and now is an inspiration to not just players but anyone suffering from the disease. He has survived fourth-stage cancer and is now leading a normal life.

He underwent a bone marrow transplant which cost him more than Rs 20 lakh. He didn't have the money. But he never gave up and could manage the amount through crowd funding.

Umraskar, who is a bank employee shared his ups and downs with Lokmat Times on the eve of World Cancer Day. He said, “Being a sportsman, I am mentally very strong. My willpower is also strong. That helped me to overcome this ordeal”.

He said, “ When the 'Lymphoma' was first detected last year it was in the first and second stage. Then Dr Jay Deshmukh, a senior physician, started the treatment and conducted six sessions of chemotherapy. Initially, I felt good but suddenly last July I fell ill again and I approached Dr Ajay Mehta and Dr Nishad Dhakate who started the treatment from September 27, 2021. Thank god due to their efforts I am alive today”.

Umraskar said when the cancer was detected he didn't lose hope but decided to fight it out for his family, friends and well-wishers. While overcoming this ordeal, Umraskar was also struggling to manage the funds for the treatment. Doctors had suggested a bone marrow transplant and he had already spent his savings on the treatment of his 79-year-old mother Vaijayanti whose right leg was amputated some years back due to cancer. He had spent a lot of money on the treatment of his wife Shraddha and son Kedar. Both were suffering from weakened vision.

Finally, Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal where he had played during his college days came forward and appealed for financial aid for his well-wishers and sportspersons. “ I received tremendous support from the society in my gloomy days. In fact, I would say I owe my life to them,".

Umraskar had represented RTM Nagpur University in the All India Inter-university Cross Country from 1991 to 1996. Apart from it he had represented Maharashtra state in the cross country nationals for four times. “ Now the doctors say I can live a normal life. I have started my regular routine. I do physical exercise and yoga in the morning and follow the diet prescribed by a doctor," he said with an unusual smile on his face.

"Never lose hope. Nothing should deter you to an extent that you stop living before you are dead," was the message that Umraskar gave to anyone fighting with cancer.

