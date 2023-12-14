In order to enable the players of the division to perform at international-level, all kinds of modern facilities are available at the local level for them. An extended divisional sports complex will be constructed in South-West Nagpur with the help of the local self-government body, informed Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode here today.

A review meeting was held at the Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur under the chairmanship of sports minister Bansode regarding various sports-related matters of Divisional and District Sports Complex.

Member of Legislative Council Chandrasekhar Bawankule, Pravin Datke, Commissioner of Department of Youth and Sports Dr. Suhas Diwase, deputy secretary Sunil Hanje, deputy director of Sports Shekhar Patil, Superintendent Engineer of Public Works Department Janardhan Bhanuse, District Sports Officer Pallavi Dhatrak and former MLA Sudhakar Kohle were present.

The expanded divisional sports complex will have the sporting facilities that are not available at the present divisional sports complex. The minister asked the concerned officials to prepare the proposal in this regard.

The state-of-the-art taluka sports complex is being constructed at Koradi in the district, but it is being pointed out that its construction is not as per the standards. There should not be any deficiency in the quality of the construction here, the sports minister expressed his belief that if good facilities are provided, international level players will earn the name of the country from Nagpur division.

MLC Chandrasekhar Bawankule demanded a fund of Rs 10 lakh for taluka-level sports competitions. Also, as Nagpur is a metro city, considering its growing development and population, a sports complex with modern facilities will be built in the center of the city, for that Jaiprakashnagar has been inspected and a proposal has also been sent, he said.

Apart from the appointment of Taluka Sports Officers at Narkhed, Ramtek and Umred, there was also a detailed discussion about providing funds as a special matter for leveling the land at Nagpur rural and Bhiwapur. He also said that an up-to-date sports science center will be created in the departmental sports complex.