Faiz to lead Vid Ranji squad

Vidarbha are placed in group 'D' with Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat and Railways.

Last season Vidarbha failed to qualify for the knockouts, However, this season they would like to take home advantage as out of seven matches, four matches will be played on their home turf.

Team: Faiz Fazal (captain), Akshay Wadkar (vice-captain), R. Sanjay, Atharv Taide, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Apoorv Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath (WK), Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Rajneesh Gurbani and Lalit Yadav.

Stand byes: Aman Mokhade, Akshay Agrawal, Nachiket Bhute, Subham Kapse and Akshay Karnewar. Coach: Sanjeev Sharma. Manager: Shirish Joshi, Physio: Nitin Khurana, Trainer: Yuvraj Singh Dasondhi, Video Analyst: Aniruddha Deshpande

Vidarbha's schedule

Vidarbha vs Railways at VCA Jamtha Dec 13

Vidarbha vs Tripura at VCA Jamtha Dec 20

Vidarbha vs J&K at VCA Civil Lines Dec 27

Vidarbha vs MP at Holkar Stadium, Indore Jan 3

Vidarbha Vs Chandigarh at Chandigarh Jan 10

Viadrbha Vs Gujarat at VCA Jamtha Jan 17

Vidarbha vs Punjab at Mohali Jan 24