Fire Erupts in Conference Hall of Hotel Orient Grand, Fifth Incident in Eight Days in Nagpur

Nagpur: A fire broke out in the conference hall on the first floor of Hotel Orient Grand in Ashok Chowk on Wednesday morning. A fire engine from Cotton Market Fire Station reached the spot at 9 am after receiving information about the fire. When the team reached, there was smoke in the hotel.

The AC, chair, sofa, and wiring in the conference hall were burnt down. The team immediately started the operation and brought the fire under control within an hour. According to the investigation conducted by the team, the damage is estimated to be Rs 80,000. The fire department said the fire was caused by a short circuit. Fire incidents have increased since May in Nagpur. This is the fifth fire incident in the last eight days.

