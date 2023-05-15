Five Vid girls for State hockey trials

The trials will be conducted by Hockey Maharashtra. NDUHA conducted the trials at Vidarbha Women Hockey Association ground, Sadar in which 17 players participated. The association picked up five outstanding women players. After shortlisting the players from the selection trial, coaching camp will be held on the same Venue. After completion of Coaching Camp teams of 18 members of the Maharashtra team will be declared by Hockey Maharashtra.

The selected 18 players of various districts will represent the Hockey Maharashtra team in the forthcoming 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship to be held at Rourkela (Odisha) from June 27 to July 7.