Five-year-old boy crushed by a vehicle carrying medical leaves

A five-year-old boy, who was going to fetch chocolates from a grocery store on a small bicycle, was crushed by a vehicle at Lanjera in Tumsar around 11.45 am on Saturday. The child died on the spot after being hit by the rear wheel of the vehicle.

Yash Yogiraj Shende (5) is the name of the deceased. At around 11.30 am on Saturday, Yash was riding a small bicycle to fetch chocolates from a village grocery store. At that time, a pickup vehicle (MH 40 Y 8239) loaded with tendu leaves was speeding on the road from Pitesur to Jamb passing through the village. At that time, Yash hit the vehicle. He got into the rear wheel of the vehicle with his bicycle and died on the spot.

The villagers rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know about the accident. Seeing the crowd of villagers, the driver left the vehicle and spread. The accident was reported to Andhalgaon police. Police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. The village is in mourning over the accident.