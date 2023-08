Fizza, Palveena, Bhargavi, Avani in pre-QF

Fizza made a light work of Proisha Bonde 15-1, 15-16 whereas PalveenaAdwani got the better of Jairavee Pande 15-4, 15-6. Bhargavi Giradkar broke into the sweat to beat Samruddhi Balpande 15-10 8-15 15-11 in three games. Avani Hedaoo too recorded close 14-15, 15-8, 15-8 victory over Harshal Choudhary. Shruti Jeswani, Trishvi Pawar and Garima Rathi got walkover against their opponents.

Results

U-17 girls singles: Fizza Akbani bt Prisha Bonde 15-1, 15-6, Palveena Adwani bt Kairavee Pande 15-4 15-6; Shruti Jeswani walk over against Jiya Waghmare, Trishwi Pawar walk over against Gargi Dhole, Garima Rathi walk over against Sai Jais, Bhargavi Giradkar bt Samruddhi Balpande 15-10 8-15 15-11, Mugdha Sawarkar walk over against Aarya Bhujade, Avani Hedaoo bt Harshal Choudhary 14-15,15-8, 15-8.