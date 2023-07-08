Football, kabaddi trials on July 11

The football selection trials will be conducted by Slum Soccer. The kabaddi boys and girls teams 12 players each will be selected while for football 13 boys and 16 girls will be selected. Pinky Dhande will be the coach and Ujjwala Charde will be manager of kabaddi teams while Shikha Kalakoti, Vikas Meshram, Anas Akhtar will be the officials of football teams. The winner from the Belgaluru tournament will get a chance to play at the national level tournament which will be held at Noida in August. Piyush Wankhede of HCL, Pankaj Mahajan, Coordinator of Slum Soccer, will supervise the selection trials.