Four city cagers for sub-junior basketball nationals

In the 12-member girls’ section, Nagpur’s Pankhudi Bade and Anagha Dharme have been selected to represent Maharashtra. In the 12-member boys section, Nagpur’s Satvat Gaidhane and Shlok Deshpande have been selected to represent Maharashtra in the eight-day nationals.

All the four city players were selected from the trials organized by the Maharashtra committee of Basketball Federation of India (BFI) in Pune last month. Following a preparatory camp of Maharashtra teams held at Mumbai (Boys) and Satara (girls) the four Nagpur players were selected.

While Pankhudi is a member of Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM), Anagha practices at the Saraswati Kanya Sangh (SKS). Among the boys, Satvat is a member of Gurudeo nagar Krida Mandal (GKM) and Shlok practices at the Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS).

All the four selected Nagpur players were congratulated by the president of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) Sandip Joshi, secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar and all members of the district body.