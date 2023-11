Fourth consecutive win for Vidarbha girls

In Thursday's match, played at Vadodara Cricket Academy Ground, Vidarbha girls restricted Odisha to 106/6 in 35 overs before Kuntal Sharma (57 not out) and Akshara (28 not out) knocked off the required runs in 27.4 overs after losing one wicket.

BRIEF SCORES

Odisha 106/6 in 35 overs (Subhalaxmi Singh 25; Nimisha 1/17, Yashshri Soley 1/19, Anushka Ninawe 1/10)

Vidarbha 112/1 in 27.4 overs (Kuntal Sharma 57 not out, Akshara 28 not out)

Result: Vidarbha won by 9 wkts