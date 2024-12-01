Fourth place for Dhanshri in State yoga event

. In the semi-final round held on the same day, Dhanashri did an excellent job and won the second position. In the final round, Dhanashri Lekurwale of Nagpur secured the fourth position in the age group of 28-35 girls with a score of (52.83). She fell just 0.34 points short of making it to the top three.

Dhanashri Lekurwale is a regular yoga practitioner of Yamuna Keshav Multipurpose Organszation and Yoga Life Centre. Dr. Dhananjay Welukar, Dr. Madhavi Mardikar, Dr. Sharda Naidu, Dr. Prema Lekurwale, Dr. Prajakta Ladukar, Asawari Bhomle and all the office bearers of Yoga Life Center congratulated and wished them good luck for the next competition.