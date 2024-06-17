Gabhane wins four medals in shooting

He has also been selected for the Pre-National Shooting Competition 2024. He won the medals in sub-youth, youth, junior and a silver medal in senior in the 10-meter rifle shooting event. He has been trained by founder of Orange City Sports Shooting Club Anil Pande.

The club has branches at GRPF headquarters Ajni, Jyotiba Phule NIT sports complex Swavalambi Nagar, and ADBA Sports complex KT Nagar Friends Colony.

President of Orange City Sports Shooting Club, vice-president Kanchan Choudhary, Maitree Parivaar Sanstha, and all the Orange City Sports Shooting Club members have congratulated the shooter and wished him best luck for the nationals.