Gadkari to announce KKM-4 dates today

The announcement of dates of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM) events of the fourth edition is scheduled to be held at a city on Sunday at 5 pm. On the occasion, flag distribution to all the participating associations will also be done and the organizing committee will launch the website of this multisport festival during the programme.

The organizing committee of this unique sporting extravaganza intend to make the fourth edition of KKM bigger and better.

Union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari, will announce the dates of the fourth edition of KKM and distribute the flags to the association representatives. Vijay Barse, Jhund movie fame and former sports teacher of the city, will be the guest of honour and will launch the KKM website.

On the occasion, former state minister MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule and city BJP president MLC Pravin Datke will be the special guests. Member of Parliament Padma Shri Dr Vikas Mahatme, MLA Mohan Mate, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, MLC Nago Ganar and former city Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari will share the dais as the guests of honours.

Former Mayor Sandip Joshi is the chief convenor of the event. NMC Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar, Nagesh Sahare, Padmakar Charmode Dr Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Vivek Awasare, Sachin Deshmukh, Ashfaque Sheikh, Amit Sampat, Satish Wade, Sachin Mathane, Sunil Manekar, Laxmikant Kirpane, Ashish Mukim and Prakash Chandrayan are the organising committee members.