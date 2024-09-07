Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Nitin Gadkari Offers Prayers at Nagpur Residence with Chandrayaan 3-Themed Setup (Watch Video)

Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, along with his family, offered prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 at his Nagpur residence in Maharashtra on Saturday, September 7.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways is seen praying to the Ganpati idol, with a backdrop set up based on the theme of ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 space rocket.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with his family members offers prayers at his residence in Nagpur on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi2024



The setup is based on the theme of Chandrayaan 3. pic.twitter.com/X2HbyBXJBF — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Nagpur's Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi, reputedly 250 years old, has begun its own celebrations with traditional morning prayers and aarti. Known for its self-existent deity, this temple continues to be a significant site for devotees during the festival.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2024: BMC Warns of Stingray and Jellyfish Bites During Ganpati Visarjan.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

In Mumbai, the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi is palpable, as the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most renowned Ganesh idols, is unveiled.