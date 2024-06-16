Gawai bags double crown in style

In the rapid rating event, there was a five way tie for the first place between Siddhant, top seed IM Anwesh Upadhyaya, FM Saurabh Kherdekar, Shaunak Badole and CM Vaibhav Raut all scoring 8 points out of 9. However, they were adjudged from 1st to 5th based on their tie break scores. Arush Chitre, Dishank Bajaj, FM Akash Thakur scored 7.5 points and were placed from 6th to 8th respectively based on their tie break scores.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of senior chess Administrator IA T.N.Bahadure and Director M/s. Prathamam Manpower Recruitment Services Pvt. Ltd Rahul Naidu who is also the executive member of Chess Association Nagpur. Chief Arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingle, organising secretary Bhushan Shriwas and member, MCA Observer Committee SS .Soman,were prominently present on the occasion.

In addition to the main prizes of rapid ratingtTournament, the prizes and trophies were given to top finisher in Under-7, 9, 11, 13, 15 age group categories as well as veteran, best woman and below 1601 and 1801 rating category. In the Blitz event, the winner got the trophy and a digital chess clock as prize while those finishing from second to sixth got trophies. In addition trophies were trophies were given to best woman, best veteran, best Under-11 and Under 15 category players. .

Raut wins blitz event

In the blitzevent CM Vaibhav Raut from Nagpur annexed the title with 8.5 points out of 9. Another promising Nagpur player Arush Chitre finished second with 8 points to his credit. Kolla Bhavan of Andhra Pradesh and Ansh Dhanvij too scored 8 points but were placed 3rd and 4th respectively based on their tie break scores. IM Anwesh Upadhyaya was fifth with 7..5 points.

