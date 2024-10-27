Gawai bags rapid chess crown, Raut blitz

In the Blitz events CM Vaibhav Raut was in full form wining all games. Jay Sawalakhe with 8 points finished second. Siddhant Gawai and Arush Chitre in Rapid Group & Vaibhav Raut and Jay Sawalakhe in Blitz Group were selected to represent Maharashtra in the National Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship to be held later this year.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of DCP Traffic Nagpur City Archit Chandak. Director(PR) of Raisoni Group Amit Gandhare was the guest of honour.Ca secretary Bhushan Shriwas,MCA observer S S Soman and chief arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingale were prominently present on the occasion. A team of arbiters headed by Chief Arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingale from Mumbai duly assisted by FA Shiva Iyer, FA Bharti Dhote, FA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shrikant Bagde, Shishir Indurkar and Prathamesh Machave are taking care of smooth conduction of the event.