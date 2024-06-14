Gawai emerges champion

The tournament was recognised by Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, AICF and FIDE. Siddhant finished with 10 points out of 11 rounds.

Top seed IM Anwesh Upadhyaya caught up with Siddhant with consecutive wins to score 10 points but was adjudged second based on tie break scores. FM Sauravh Kherdekar of Mumbai finished third with 9 points. Nihaan Pohane, a very promising youngster from Chandrapur finished fourth with 8.5 points.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of ICAI Nagpur chairman CA Akshay Gulhane. Director Raisoni Group Dr. Vivek Kapoor, director (PR) Amit Gandhare, Chief Arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingle, organising secretary Bhushan Shriwas and MCA observer S.S.Soman.

Siddhant got richer by Rs. 51,000 whereas IM Anwesh got the prize of Rs. 31000. Apart from cash prizes to top 15 winners, best veteran, best woman, best Nagpur player, best unrated players were rewarded. Tophies were distributed to the top Under-7, 9,11, 13, 15 in both boys and girls group. A consolation prize was given to Harsh Dayal.

IA Ajinkya Pingle was assisted by FA Sonal Tambi, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Bharti Dhote, SNA Sham Agrawal, SNA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Prayas Ambade, Prathamesh Machave and Shishir Indurkar.

The 17th G.H.Raisoni FIDE Rating Rapid Chess Tournament commences on Saturday. It will be inaugurated by prominent legal advisor Adv. Sandip Shastri. The rapid event has attracted 450 entries from all over India.