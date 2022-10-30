Gawai wins State U-15 chess crown, Riddhi, Lakshita too excel

He also qualified to represent Maharashtra in the National Under-15 Chess Championship 2022. In the girls group, Riddhi Agrawal and Lakshita Kranti Rathod both Nagpur girls qualified for National Under-15 girls Group by finishing a creditable third and fourth respectively.

Siddhant with FIDE rating of 1785 was the top Seed of the event and true to his seeding scored 7.5 points out of 8 to finish irst. His only draw in the event was against Ayush Kabra of Mumbai who finished second in the event. Among the girls, Riddhi and Lakshita both scored 6 points out of 8, just half point behind eventual winner Divya Patil of Kolhapur to finish third and fourth respectively in the event thereby qualifying for Nationals. Siddhant in open Group and RIddhi & Lakshita in girls Group were selected to represent Maharashtra in the National Under 15 Chess Championship 2022 to be held at Delhi from November 28.

Siddhant, RIddhi and Lakshita were selected to represent NagpurdDistrict in the Nagpur District Selection Chess Championship conducted by Chess Association Nagpur. The officials of Chess Association Nagpur have congratulated Siddhant, Riddhi and Lalshita for the great performance and have extended best wishes to them for the performance in Nationals.