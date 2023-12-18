Gayatri becomes Maha's youngest female FIDE arbiter

She has cleared the arbiter’s examination conducted by the World Chess Federation (Fide) in Indore. After attending the arbiters seminar in October this year, Gayatri appeared for the examination and cleared the same with flying colours.

Since the Fide allows 19-year-old officials to appear for arbiter’s examination, Gayatri grabbed the opportunity and became Maharashtra’s youngest female FA. City’s International Arbiter (IA) Earlier Swapnil Bansod was the youngest arbiter when he cleared the examination at the age of 21.

After attending the seminar in Indore, Gayatri worked in three rating tournaments at Nagpur and Chandrapur to get the approval as a new FA from the world chess body. Chess Association Nagpur extended best wishes for future endeavors.