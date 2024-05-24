GH Raisoni memorial chess festival from June 9

The Raisoni Chess Festival consists of three FIDE rating events in all three formats of the game i.e. Classical, Rapid and Blitz.

The tournaments have been recognized by World Chess Federation, All India Chess Federation (AICF) Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA) and Chess Association Nagpur (CAN). The All India Chess Federation have already allotted AICF Codes to the events. The Chess Festival provides a huge opportunity for players across India to get International (FIDE) Rating or Improve their existing FIDE Rating in Classical, Rapid and Blitz Formats of Chess.

As many as 147 players have already registerd in Classical FIDE Rating Event whereas 172 players have registered in Rapid and 115 players in Blitz which includes players from all over the India.

Chess Festival starts with 17th G.H.Raisoni Memorial International FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament from June 9 followed by Rapid Rating and Blitz Rating events on June 15 and 16.

Total Prizes worth Rs. 4,51,000 shall be distributed during the chess festival. Besides cash Prizes. Attractive Trophies shall be given to top players in Under-7, 9, 11, 13, 15 for boys and girls separately. Trophies for top 10 finishers in veteran group are also at stake besides top finisher in various FIDE rating groups. There are prizes for the Top finishers in unrated category too.

The organising committee team led by chairman of organizing committee and vice president MCA Girish Vyas, secretary, Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation Bhushan Shriwas, MCA observer S.S.Soman, Amit Tembhurne, Prayas Ambade Sagar Sakhare and Prathmesh Machave is working for successful conduction of the events.

IA Ajinkya Pingle from Mumbai has been nominated as Chief Arbiter of the event by Maharashtra Chess Association.

Director Raisoni Group Dr. Vivek Kapoor, director(Projects) Raisoni Group Dr. Mrinal Naik and director (PR) Amit Gandhare are overseeing the arrangements on behalf of Raisoni Group.