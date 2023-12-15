Goa 208/4 on Day 1

At stumps, wicketkeeper batsman Chittem Jeevankumar was going solid on 46 in the company of Dishank Misquin (32).

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. Their decision backfired as Goa openers Veer Yadav (69, 115b, 10x4, 1x6) and Shantanu Navegi (35, 103 b, 5x4) utilising home conditions and frustrating Vidarbha bowlers gave a good start to Goa.

They made 103 run partnership for the first wicket. When it appeared that they were taking the game away from Vidarbha, pacer Prathm Maheshwari broke the partnership dismissing Nevagi with 103 runs on board. Then on the score of 117 Goa lost two quick wickets. First pacer Pratham Maheshwari removed Veer Yadav and then he got rid of Yash Kasvankar on duck. Goa lost fourth wicket in the form of Nisarg Nagvekar (19) with 144 runs on boar.d

However, Vidarbha bowlers failed to capitalised on it as Goa's middle order batters Misquin and Chittem made unbroken 64 run partnership for fifth wicket.

Brief scores

Goa: 208 for 4 in 90 overs (Veer Yadav 69, Chittem Jeevankumar 46 battting, Shantanu Nevagi 35, Dishank Misquin 32 batting, Pratham Maheshwari 2 for 50, Devansh Thakkar 2 for 55) vs Vidarbha