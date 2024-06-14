Gold medal winner Sarde honoured

On this occasion, the sports director of the university Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, RTMNU board of Physical Education and Sports Dr. Dhananjay Welukar, president of Maharashtra Krida Bharti Dr Anil Karwande, Dr. Atmaram Pandey, Dr. Amit Tembhurne, Dr. Sushil Chauhan, Dr. Robin Seaman, Dr. Suyash Pandagale and others were present. He is a student of Principal Arunrao Kalode College. Principal Dr. Debosis Bhowmick and sports teacher Dr. Nitin Jangitwar have also congratulated him.

On the basis of Nayan's performance, he n has qualified for the Junior World Athletics Championship to be held in Lima, Peru. In this competition Nayan Sarde of Nagpur represented Maharashtra and secured the top position with a time of 14.11. In this event, the qualifying time for the Junior World Athletics Championship was set as 14.20. Nayan

Nayan, who represented Nagpur district at the recently held 72nd Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Championship at Nagpur University's synthetic track, clocked 14.79 in the men's 110m hurdles.

Nayan practices regularly at Krida Prabodhini under the guidance of coaches Samsher Khan and Aruna Gandhe.