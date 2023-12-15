Golfer Anuj Singh clinches Field Masters Cup

The tournament, conducted in a competitive System 36 format, saw Anuj Singh emerging triumphant, clinching the coveted winner's title. Anuj's strategic play, marked by 12 pars and 2 birdies, led to an impressive gross score of 76. He attributed his success to sticking to the fundamentals, stating, "Playing my usual game was key; focusing on the basics automatically translated into a good score." This marks Anuj Singh's second victory this season, following his recent triumph at the VGA Golf Championship.

Prize winners

Champion: Anuj Mohan Singh, runners-up: Papinder Singh, , best gross score: Dr Shantanu Mukherjee, best net: Luv Bajaj, ·Max Pars & Birdies: NC Joshi, longest drive: Samrat Yadav, closest to centre line: Swapnil Munde, non-member runners-up: Ajit Ingole, non-member winner: Quazi Umar Ahmed, veterans winner: Sunit Rai, runners-up: AS Dongree ,super veterans winner: Mrigendra Singh, junior winner: Jorawar Singh, runners-up: Shqlain Ahmed, ladies winner:

Sona Shrivastava and runners-up: Monika Manohar,