Golwalkar's painting to be unveiled on Sept 10

Society president Neelima Bavne and vice president Sarika Pendse informed that the Mahaganpati Aarti of Sitaram Bhavan will be held at 4.30 pm. All the directors and officers were present during the press conference. Madhav Golwalkar is originally from Sangameshwar of Ratnagiri Mandal. He was from Golwali village. . He was born on February 16, 1906 in Nagpur. Guruji had as much command over Hindi and English as he had over Marathi. He created fearlessness in the Sangh and worked in the political field. Hundreds of educational institutions were inspired by Guruji. Bawane said that that the society has more than 1.16 lakh members and a turnover of more than Rs 2200 crore. The society has entered its 31st year.