Gondwana members concerned about proposed solar panels on tennis courts

In this regard a large number of members have written a letter to club president Jatin Kale and highlighted how tennis will suffer if the panels are put up. When contacted, Kale said, it was an "internal manner" and that he would "not like to comment on it." He assured that the matter would be resolved soon.

According to members, covering the tennis court with solar panels is "an absolutely unheard of concept and shall leave the sport neither an indoor nor an outdoor sport". It will take away the sports basic characteristic of being an outdoor sport. Covering the courts will lead to the club losing a sport which is much valued not only by members but also by many bureaucrats of the city.

The members said one major advantage of playing outdoors is the fresh air and natural surroundings which enhance the overall experience. Indoor tennis facilities often have limited ventilation or recycled air which means players may not get as much fresh air. This can lead to stiffness and decreased oxygen intake during intense matches, potentially affecting performance and overall well-being.

The members appreciated the initiative to reduce energy consumption and embrace renewable energy sources as part of "our club's commitment to environmental stewardship". However, they said it was equally "vital to consider the broader impact of such initiatives on the sporting facilities". "Any measures undertaken to save energy must be weighed against their potential impact on the integrity and enjoyment of the club's sporting activities," the members have noted.

The members also pointed out that enclosing the tennis courts under a roof may adversely affect visibility, particularly for veteran players and "impede the natural flow and dynamics of the game". The members urged the president to explore alternative options for solar panel placement that uphold the commitment to sustainability while preserving the integrity of sporting traditions of the club.