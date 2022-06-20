Good response to online open yoga contest

The 2nd international Online Yoga Competition organised byYoga Life Centre affiliated with YK Group of Institute in the memory of Dr Sudhir Lekurwale evoked good response.

The competition was organised in traditional yoga and innovative yoga sections. The participants from India, Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, North America, Andaman, Mexico participated in the competition. the first three wickets in each section got the cash prizes.

The prize distribution function was graced by vice-chancellor of Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Vishva Vidyalaya Dr Madhsudan Petra, Nagpur DSO Pallavi Dhatrak, Krida Bharti president Arvind Karwande, Dr Madhvi Mardikar and international yoga player Dhanashri Lekurwale. RJ Rajan conducted proceedings. Dhanashree proposed a vote of thanks.

Results

Innovative yoga: Nidhi Dogra, Rajpeed Dalal, Sathi Mondal, Raju Mane, Ketki Chougle, Nakshatra Shetty.

5 to 10 yrs boys: Anup Acharya, Shriyant Sawant, Vivan Pimpalkar, Varad Nandanwar, Kavyansh Kolhe, Shivam Kelzarkar

Girls: Suprabha Sarkar, Shalini , Natika Dhole, Shrushti KY, Savi Thakre, Anvi Pawar

10 to 18 yrs boys: Avarjeet Saha, Ayush Bhovnik, Kaustav Banerjee, Rajdeep Dalal, Shrinandan Malpani, Vinay Lengure

Girls: Aranya, Neha Kurse, Gargi Bhatt, Sai Patil, Arya Mendhekar, Avani Dadhe

18 to 25 yrs boys: Raju Mane, Goutam, Joseph, Nikhil Koshta, Rakesh Sharma, Shiva K

Girls: Asavari Bhomle, Malika, Selviya, Neha Pitthore, Sangita Thakur, Kalyani Bhande

Above 25 yrs men: Akash Sawarbandhe, Dadasaheb Sudhanshu Shekhar, Vinayak Konge, Chinni Krishna, Sujit Devnath

Women: Elisa, Shamrila Debnath, Suchita Debnath, Rekha, Rakhi Chaterjee, Parita Barpatre.