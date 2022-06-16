Good response to Shagun Trade Fair

Shagun Trade fair in Nagpur is running successfully at Bishop Cotton School beside Old VCA ground .

The fair comprises of consumer products, fashion clothing, designer jewellery, handicrafts and handlooms, home decors, teracotta Articles, food products, furniture, jute items, Marble artifact's, health and herbal products, cosmetics, solar panel projects, banking and insurance products, farm products, khadi, daily products and various other food stalls with addition to Kids Play Zone full of entertainment. 5000 products to buy under one roof. The fun doesn't stop here, daily entertainment & cultural events are also been hosted in Shagun Consumer expo. Also, daily Lucky Draws, women oriented events are attracting visitors.

Interesed can visit Shagun Consumer Expo, Bishop Cotton School Ground, Near VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur.