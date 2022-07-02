Grand opening of Resonance Manish Nagar branch

Panakaj Agarwal (Centre Head & HOD Chemistry) inaugurated the branch in the presence of eminent citizen Rajiv Hingwe. Abhishek Bansal (Cheif Mentor) had earlier been present to cut the building handover ribbon. Resonance Nagpur has set high standards for JEE – (Main Advanced), Pre - Medical preparation and Foundation (8th to 10th) segment.

It was in March 2008 that Resonance spread its wings in Vidharbha and opened the study centre in Orange city - Nagpur. In a short span of time it has become a household name and Institute of choice for preparation of big competitive exams like JEE (Main & Advanced), Pre-Medicals (NEET) and foundation for NTSE/IJSO & Olympiads. Those who wish to take admission can visit Manish Nagar branch Opposite Rakshak Mart as well as they can contact at Sitaburdi or CA Road branch.